Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 536 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.95. 117,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $235.81 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

