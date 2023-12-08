Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 230 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.39. The stock had a trading volume of 881,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

