Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $26.59

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $27.38. Morphic shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 58,816 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORF has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Morphic Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Morphic by 28.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

