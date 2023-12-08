Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $50.74. 1,550,566 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

