The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Cut by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.0% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.88. 388,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,016. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

