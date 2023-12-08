IFP Advisors Inc Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $99.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,120,807. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $393.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

