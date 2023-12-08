IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

HDV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,165. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

