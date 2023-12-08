IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,470 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $165.20. 98,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

