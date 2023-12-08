Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,366 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $115.13. 742,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338,912. The firm has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

