Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.67. 122,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,472. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $416.19. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

