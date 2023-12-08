Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 4,106 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.78. 727,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

