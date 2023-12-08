State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.32% of Fortinet worth $1,968,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

