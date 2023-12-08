X Square Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 54,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,677,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,108,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $241.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $766.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

