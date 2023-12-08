Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

