Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.51. 851,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,381. The firm has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

