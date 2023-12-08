Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.14.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $9.83 on Friday, reaching $800.28. 72,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $756.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $763.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $640.92 and a 1-year high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,592 shares of company stock worth $4,111,007. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

