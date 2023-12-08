Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $17.52 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,890 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

