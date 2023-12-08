Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Has $26.36 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for 4.5% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.04.

Shares of ULTA traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.13. The stock had a trading volume of 132,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,198. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.11 and a 200 day moving average of $426.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

