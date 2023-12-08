ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,920 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.73. 1,022,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

