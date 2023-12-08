Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 29,182 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.28% of Atkore worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.12. 71,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,727. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

