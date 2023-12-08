Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.52. The stock had a trading volume of 478,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,584. The firm has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

