Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,080 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Energy worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Riposte Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CHK stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 254,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,622. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

