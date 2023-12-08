Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 381,514 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 234.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,514 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Endeavor Group worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after buying an additional 2,196,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 204,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,895. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,517. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

