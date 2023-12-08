Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $25,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $354.57. 43,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

