Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.76. 44,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $559.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.27.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.