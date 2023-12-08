Monero Price Hits $172.95 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $172.95 or 0.00395062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.18 billion and $106.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,785.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00173666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.99 or 0.00568762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00120184 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,368,339 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

