Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $351.41 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $351.41 million and approximately $52.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.35 or 0.00007663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.85 or 0.05360818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.