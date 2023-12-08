Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lessened by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,840 shares of company stock worth $12,523,065. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 209,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,350. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

