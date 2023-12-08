Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 398.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728,137 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.28% of Transocean worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIG. Citigroup raised their price target on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

RIG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.91. 3,674,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,704,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

