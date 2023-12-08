Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 156,931 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6,035.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,931 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $92.95. 110,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

