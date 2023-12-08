IFP Advisors Inc Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. 981,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254,438. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

