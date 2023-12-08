Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,763 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.02 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.41.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

