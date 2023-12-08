Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Akamine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

CERE stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.