ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 338,300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,300 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $28,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

