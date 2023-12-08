NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

