Apexium Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $251.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.51 and a 200 day moving average of $225.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $254.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

