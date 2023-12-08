Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Autodesk by 24.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $222.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.