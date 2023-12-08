Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $470.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.93.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $464.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $467.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

