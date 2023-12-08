Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $28.75

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.75, but opened at $27.49. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 241,061 shares.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

