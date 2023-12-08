Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.40. Star Group shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 19,236 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Star Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SGU

Star Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $502.71 million, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -232.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Star Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Star Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Star Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.