Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Gap Down to $49.09

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.09, but opened at $47.52. Stericycle shares last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 25,018 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Stericycle Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after buying an additional 139,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after buying an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,191,000 after buying an additional 356,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

