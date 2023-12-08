Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.96. Acelyrin shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 38,851 shares.

SLRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $4,550,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Acelyrin by 32.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

