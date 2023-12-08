Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.97. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 452,775 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

