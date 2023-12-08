First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.72. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 608,267 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.72%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

