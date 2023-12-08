Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.53. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 12,919 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $539.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.