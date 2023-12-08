MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Up to $362.98

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $362.98, but opened at $370.59. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $369.32, with a volume of 12,088 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.60 and its 200-day moving average is $416.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

