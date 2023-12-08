Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $21.63

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.09. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 24,490 shares trading hands.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224 over the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after buying an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 492,348 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,483,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

