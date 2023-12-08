AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.17. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 32,135 shares.

AHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

