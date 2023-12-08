Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Shares Gap Up to $68.26

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.26, but opened at $70.00. Assured Guaranty shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 79,084 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

