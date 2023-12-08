Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

